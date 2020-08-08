Russell- Doris Darlene Keller, 90, of Russell, Kansas, died on Wednesday, August 05, 2020, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

Doris was born on January 11, 1930, in Russell, Kansas, the daughter of John George and Ollive Grace (Francis) Ehrlich.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. A Private family graveside service will be held later. A memorial has been established with St. John Lutheran Church Kitchen. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements