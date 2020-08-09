Elizabeth "Betty" Saunders, age 90, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, KS. She was born on July 20, 1930 in Clyde, KS to W. Robert & Grace (Johnson) Parrish.

She married Chester L. Saunders, Sr. on July 20, 1946 at the Four Square Parsonage in Concordia, KS. He preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2005.

Betty owner/operated the Yellow Cab & E.F.D. from 1965-1975. Betty and Chester moved to McPherson in 1976. She worked as an LPN at the McPherson Hospital. She then drove a school bus in McPherson until she retired. They returned to Concordia in 1992. She was a member of the Four Square Church, VFW #588 & American Legion #76 Ladies Auxiliaries.

She is survived by her sons, Chester, Jr., Concordia, Robert (Diana), Lindsborg, Michael, Concordia & David (Donna), Inman; 9 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren & 12 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Dolphin Parrish; 3 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.

Private family funeral services will be 1:30 pm, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Rick Franklin Officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. Visitation will be 1-8 pm, Sunday, August 9, 2020 all at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to O’Connor Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.