LaVerne Dean Ellis, 88, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home in Lane, Kansas.

Private inurnment will take place in the Lane Cemetery. Memorials are to Crossroads Hospice and can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. To leave special messages or condolences to the family go to www.dengelmortuary.com.

He was born July 16, 1932, on the family farm east of Lane, the son of Clifford G. and Mildred L. (Johnson) Ellis.

He and Mary Amelia Hieber were married in the Lane Methodist Church on Nov. 15, 1953 and lived on the family farm where they were blessed with three daughters – Diana Lynn, Katherine Ruth and Nancy LaVerne.

LaVerne grew up learning to farm beside his grandfather and father. He farmed his modest tract of land for decades, and he farmed hundreds of acres around the Lane area.

He was a progressive farmer, practicing irrigation and fertilization techniques in the 1950s that his crops would go onto win several awards. When farms were averaging about 40 bushels of corn per acre, his fields turned out in excess of 200 bushels per acre.

Interspersed in his life-long farming practice was a stint in the late 70s as the owner of the Derby Gas Station, just south of Osawatomie; working the roads in construction; and hauling rock, sand, asphalt and water for several companies before retiring from that in 2000.

LaVerne was frequently seen, after he retired, tending to his pastures and sometimes his neighbors’ pastures, too, and he regularly visited cafes and taverns in Lane, Greeley and Osawatomie. With his neighbors there, he would drink coffee and shoot the breeze.

In 2017, he sold the family farm and moved back to Lane with Mary.

LaVerne was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford G. Ellis in 1980 and Mildred L. Ellis in 1998; his daughter, Diana Ellis in 1998, and grandson, Joshuah Bartlett in 1993.

He is survived by his wife Mary; daughters, Katherine (Kent) Dunn, Lawrence, Kansas; Nancy (Kent) Ellis-Grimwood, Farmington, Arkansas; grandchildren Jeremy Bartlett, Osawatomie, Kansas; Garrett Grimwood, Farmington, Arkansas; Harrison Grimwood, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Ashley and Morgan Dunn, Scottsdale, Arizona; Kasey Dunn, Lawrence, Kansas; and great grandchildren Jaxon Grimwood, Farmington, Arkansas; and Joshuah, Michaeluah and Coltaun Bartlett, Parker, Kansas.