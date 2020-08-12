Eula Mae Gustafson, 84, of San Diego, CA, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in La Jolla, CA. She was a registered nurse and later a homemaker and had been a resident of California since 1978.

She was born January 14, 1936, in Springdale, AR, the daughter of James L. and Lucille R. (Areman) Sigmon. Eula graduated from Springdale High School in 1954 and went on to attend Saint Edward Mercy Hospital Nursing School. Eula became a US Army nurse. After discharge from the Army she went to work at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Kansas City, MO where she met her future husband, Duane, who was in dental school. On Sept. 21, 1963, Eula was united in marriage to Duane O. Gustafson in Harrisburg, MO. During his career in the Navy, they raised a family while traveling the world. Duane preceded Eula in death on Aug. 31, 1994.

Survivors include: two daughters, Dr. Cindy Gustafson-Brown (Mark) of San Diego, CA and Dr. Clementa Frederiksen (J. Mark) of Alpine, CA; a sister-in-law, Verna Mae Sigmon of Whitney, TX; and six grandchildren. Eula was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and six brothers and sisters.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at McPherson Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, August 12, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Stockham Family Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be given to The Salvation Army, Prison Fellowship Ministries, or Arizona Ministry Network (Account #21102) in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be posted for the family at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/PYC-C2kqYvCkQjBklunxzva?domain=stockhamfamily.com.