Topeka- Martha Katherine Bell, 100, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 10th, 2020.

Martha was born in Rural Blackwolf, Kansas on March 12, 1920, a daughter of the late Anna Laura (Zelenka) and Walter Sidney Belt.

Survivors include three daughters, Donna Ethridge, Karen Hoffman, (Ronald), Koleene Zimmerman, all of Topeka, Kansas. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Bell; 5 sisters and 4 brothers.

At the family's request there will be no visitation.

Funeral services will be private.

Donations may be made to Sunrise Presbyterian Church, American Heart Association, or Phoenix Home Care, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.

