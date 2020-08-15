Richard George Soehlke, loving Father, Husband and Friend, age 89, of Newark, DE, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Born in Edwardsville, IL on January 14, 1931, he was the son of the late Raymond and Celeste (Schnietz) Soehlke. After receiving his degree from Missouri School of Mines (Missouri University of Science and Technology) in 1952, Richard had a long career in the oil refinery business where he retired as Refinery Manager at Delaware City on July 1, 1993. He also was a Second Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers including a tour of Korea.

While as MSM, Richard was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Alpha Chi Sigma, Tau Beta Pi, and the Rollamo Board. He was also in Army ROTC where he was named a Distinguished Military Graduate. Additionally, he was a member of the St. Marks High School Board of Directors and a Trustee of the Christiana Healthcare Systems.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice (Hoehn) Soehlke. He is survived by his children, Kathleen Dinse (Jerry) of Pflugerville, TX, Thomas Soehlke of Middletown and Jean Klinck (Quinton) of Wilmington; grandchildren, Christina Dinse and Jeffrey Dinse; and special friend, Renee O’Leary.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9am until 10am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Kirby Morris Funeral Home, 224 West Ash, El Dorado KS. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado, KS.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richards memory to the American Cancer Society, 92 Read’s Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.