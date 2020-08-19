Larry G. Bayless, Sr., 74 of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Loop B Outlet Pavilion at Melvern Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Bayless Memorial Fund in care of Wilson’s, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.

Larry Gregg Bayless, Sr. was born Jan. 23, 1946, in Osage County, Kansas, the son of James A. and Audrey M. (Gregg) Bayless. He grew up in Carbondale and graduated from high school in 1964. After graduation, Larry began working for Montgomery Ward and driving for 7-Up and Martin-Marietta. In 1969, he began as a loader operator for Fogel’s Quarry. Martin-Marietta later bought Fogel’s and Larry retired from there in April of 2014.

Larry loved fishing, hunting, camping, working on cars and just being outdoors. He also loved spending time with his grandkids, who he was very proud of. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Larry is survived by his children: son and wife, Larry and Lois Bayless, of Waldron, Arkansas; son, James Bayless, of Osage City; daughter and husband, Jamie Driver and Tom Bringman, of Avoca, Arkansas; daughter and husband, Jill and Robert Harmon, of Ranchito, Belize; brother, Donald Bayless, of Yulee, Florida; sisters, Connie Perry, of Carbondale; Bonnie Sisco, of Carbondale; Nina Rutledge, of Lawton, Oklahoma; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Merle Bayless and James Bayless.