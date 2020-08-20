Martha Ann Lobmeyer

LAKEWOOD, CO - Martha Ann Lobmeyer, 81, formerly of Garden City, died August 15, at home in Lakewood, CO, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born December 4, 1938 in Pittsburg, KS, the ninth child, and only daughter of Austin Willis Perry and Nellie Ida Perry (Lathrop). Martha began her 60-year professional music career as a piano teacher in Garden City and playing clarinet and bassoon with the Garden City Municipal band.

Martha is survived by her good friend Hank Hahn; her brother Clarence; and daughters Kimberly Arnold (Jim) and Anne Holman (Bret). She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Martha was preceded in death by her husband David (1996), her daughter Lea Angela (1992), and her son Stephen (1987).

Remembrances for Martha can be left on the Horan & McConaty web site: https://www.horancares.com/obits . She will be interred in Tacoma, WA, close to many of her family members.