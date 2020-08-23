ELLSWORTH- Evelyn Laura Shoemaker, 85, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 in Ellsworth. She was born November 12, 1934 in Ellsworth County to Fred and Laura (Kihn) Boeken.

Evelyn was a lifetime resident of the Ellsworth area where she was a homemaker and worked in the parts department at John Deere, the Elkhorn Diner, and F&M Drug. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Elkhorn Club, the First Presbyterian Church of Ellsworth, and the church’s Presbyterian Women’s group. She married Merle John Shoemaker in Ellsworth on October 8, 1955.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Kevin Shoemaker (Kathy) of Ellsworth; granddaughters, Jaileen Shoemaker of Tulsa, OK and Jamie Shoemaker of Manhattan, KS; and sisters, Rose Albright (Alvin) of Hutchinson, KS and Parthena Schulz (Jim) of Ellsworth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle in 1997; and brothers, Donnie, Teddy, Dallas, Merle, and Arthur.

Graveside service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth Senior Center, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS. 67439. parsonsfh.com