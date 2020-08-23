LINCOLN- JoAnn T. Huehl, 89, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born November 15, 1930 in Vesper, KS to Robert and Mary (Noon) Flatt.

JoAnn was a longtime resident of Lincoln County where she worked at Lincoln County Hospital for 44 years and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the church altar society. She married Duane Huehl in Ellsworth, KS on August 2, 1948.

JoAnn is survived by her sons, Gerald Huehl (Connie) of Vesper, Bill Huehl of Lincoln, Danny Huehl (Sheila) of Salina, and Terry Huehl of Salina; grandchildren, Donovan, Gerri, Jeremy, Charlie, Anna, William, Dustin, Kristal, Kirstie, Devin, and Rosalie; 21 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; brothers, Jerry and J.W.; and daughter-in-law, Kathryn Huehl.

Visitation: 1-6 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Parsons Funeral Home – Hall Chapel, Lincoln with a vigil and rosary service following at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral mass: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Lincoln with burial following in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Seating may be limited. Masks are recommended.

