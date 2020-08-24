Robert L. "Bob" Radcliffe, 80, of rural Overbrook, Kansas, passed away at home with family by his side on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Union Cemetery, 14 E. 700 Road Overbrook. Please feel free to bring lawn chairs. The family suggests memorial contributions to Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Bob’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Bob was born Jan. 4, 1940, at Olathe, Kansas, the son of Henry and Cecil (Barker) Radcliffe.

He grew up in Olathe, graduating from Olathe High School with the class of 1958. In 1976, Bob moved to rural Overbrook.

Bob was united in marriage to Janet Simmons on Dec. 12, 1970, at Ottawa, Kansas. They were happily married for nearly 50 years and had two daughters.

He was a lifelong farmer-stockman. Bob also worked on and off the farm as a welder, fabricator, fence builder, and many other ag related jobs.

Bob was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed taking care of his property, caring for his animals, and feeding birds, especially hummingbirds. Bob always loved being with his family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Cecil Radcliffe; brothers, Henry Radcliffe, Jr. and James Radcliffe; son-in-law, Troy Rogers.

Survivors include his wife Janet, of the home; two daughters, Susan Rogers, of Ottawa;Julie Radcliffe, of Ottawa; two siblings, Harold ‘Pete’ (Betty) Radcliffe, of Pomona; Wanda Hunt, of Olathe; step-granddaughter, Kalin Rogers, of Jackson, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.