Linda Beth Kostner passed away on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 in Clearwater, Kansas at the age of 68.

She was born the daughter of Adrian and Eleanor (Ruddell) Kostner on Monday, May 19th, 1952 in Kingman, Kansas.

Linda graduated from Kingman High School. She was also a proud graduate of Kansas State University and had a lifelong love of learning. Linda enjoyed working with children and was employed as a social worker and teacher most of her life. She was passionate about spreading the word of Jesus to children by working with church youth programs. Spending her childhood on a cattle ranch gave Linda a great appreciation of the outdoors. Linda enjoyed many outdoor activities that included horseback riding, watersports, fishing, traveling, and sightseeing. She also enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends, and family. Linda will be missed by many family members and friends.

Linda is survived by her brothers: John Kostner and Tom Kostner (Sharon); daughter, Jill Dickinson (Jacob); son, Scott Hamlin (Kayla); grandchildren: Devin Dickinson, Dylan Dickinson, Emmett Hamlin, and Brynn Hamlin.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents Adrian and Eleanor Kostner and daughter Sarah Hamlin.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 with her family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Graveside services for Linda will begin at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Greenwood Cemetery in rural Kingman, Kansas. Please adhere to the current public gathering guidelines when attending the visitation or service. Social distancing and facemasks will be requested.

A memorial has been established in her name and loving memory with Serenity Hospice. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.

Arrangements by Cornejo Day Funeral Home & Crematory, 1030 Mission Road, Wellington, Kansas.

