Mary Louella (Stewart) Jones, 88, died at home in her sleep on Aug. 29, 2020 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

A memorial service will be held when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou’s name to First United Methodist Church (1700 W State St, West Lafayette, IN 47906; fumcwl.org) or Lafayette Urban Ministry (420 N 4th St, Lafayette, IN 47901; lumserve.org). Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com.

Family and friends remember her as a loving advocate, particularly for children and around the pursuit of education; as intellectually curious, enjoying books, world travel, and learning Portuguese; as a committed servant, helping those in need, including as a long-time Board member of the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home; and a faithful member of First United Methodist Church.

Mary Lou is survived by Bob Franklin Jones, husband of 69 years; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Regan and husband, John, of Champaign, Illinois; daughter, Marsha Ellen Folta and husband, Tim, of Mansfield, Connectict; son, Franklin Stewart Jones and wife, Patty, of Carlsbad, California; brother, George Elbert Stewart, of Lawrence, Kansas; brother, John "Jack" Ray Stewart, of Greeley, Colorado; 10 grandchildren: Bradley Vincent Folta, Joseph Timothy Folta, Mary Katherine (Regan) Davis, John William "Billy" Regan, Adam Stewart Folta, Anne Elizabeth Regan, Audrey Elizabeth Folta, Sara Ellen Regan, Claire Christine Jones, and Andrew Wyatt Jones; and two great-grandchildren: Madeline Louella Davis, and Grey Patrick Folta.

Preceding her in death were son, Robert Carlton Jones; sister, Patricia Lee "Patty" Bones; brother, Richard Leroy "Dick" Stewart.

Born in Ottawa, Kansas, on Nov. 22, 1931, Mary Lou was the oldest daughter to George Marsh Stewart and Dorothy Elizabeth (Fouts) Stewart, graduated from Ottawa High School, attended Ottawa University and Central Washington University, and completed her baccalaureate in education at Kansas State University.

She taught elementary school, including in one-room schoolhouses in Ottawa and Tenino, Washington, and third grade classrooms in Princeton, Kansas and Manhattan, Kansas. After successfully encouraging Bob to pursue a Ph.D., she moved to East Lansing, Michigan, and West Lafayette, Indiana. Bob’s work took them to Viçosa, Brazil for two years, where she home-schooled her children. She was a lovingly devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.