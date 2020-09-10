WAKEENEY - Firma (Kreutzer) Pfannenstiel, age 80, of WaKeeney, KS, passed away September 8, 2020, at Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital, Long Term Care facility, WaKeeney. She was born January 11, 1940 to Isidor and Lidwina (Younker) Kreutzer at the family home. Firma was united in marriage to Darrell "Jim" Pfannenstiel on April 12, 1958 in Hays, KS.

Firma is survived by her son Calvin of WaKeeney; daughter Brenda of Wichita; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband; daughter Debbie; daughter-in-law Cindi; 3 brothers; and 5 sisters.

Service: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney.