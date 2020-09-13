Robert Wayne Alexander (Bobby) age 65, of Willcox, AZ was called home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Tucson Medical Center. He was born January 31, 1955 in McPherson, Kansas to Robert and Donna (Burch) Alexander. He grew up in McPherson and graduated from McPherson High School in 1973. He then moved to Arizona, where he met and married his wife, Christine Ruff, on May 5th 1976 in Globe, AZ. From there they moved to Fort Grant, AZ where Bob worked for the Arizona Department of Corrections as a Corrections Officer, and later as a security guard at the Safford, AZ Freeport-McMoran copper mine.

Bob was devoted to his family and enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob and Chris were married 44 years and blessed with 2 children and 5 grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Chris, of Willcox, AZ; daughter Jessica Esqueda of Topeka, KS; son Tim (Crystal) Alexander of Willcox, AZ; granddaughters Emily and Tapanga Alexander of Willcox, AZ and grandsons Dominic, Damian and Jaiden Esqueda of Topeka, KS. He is also survived by his sister, Kim Overham of Tempe, AZ and his brother, David Alexander of Chandler, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial will be held Saturday, October 17th at the old Babe Ruth Field on Avenue A from 12-1pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/tucson-cremation for the Alexander family.