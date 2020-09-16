Patricio Ontiveros

Patricio Ontiveros, age 87, died on Sept. 15, 2020 at the Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City, KS. He was on born on May 18, 1933 in Matehuala, Mexico, the son of Gregorio and Benjamina Perez Ontiveros. He married his wife Virginia in Matehuala, Mexico.

Survivors include wife, Viginia Ontiveros of Garden City, KS; 12 children, Daniel Ontiveros of Garden CIty, KS; Georgoria Lara of Garden City, KS, Felix Ontiveros of Dallas, Texas, Armando Ontiveros of Garden City, KS, Ismael Ontiveros of Amarillo, Texas, Flora Ontiveros of Pubelo, CO, Elizabeth Ontiveros of Garden CIty, KS, Fermina Espinosa of Garden City, KS, Deyna Ontiveros of Garden City, KS, Edith Espinosa of Amarillo, Texas, Dana Ontiveros of Amarillo, Texas, Vanessa Ontiveros of Amarillo, Texas; 33 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Sept. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Valley View Cemetery of Garden City, KS. Open calling hours will be from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2020 at Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, KS.