Benjamin "Ben" William Deiser, 62, Ellsworth, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Hays.

He was born Dec. 24, 1957, in Hays to William "Bill" Raymond Deiser, Jr. and Ruby Darlene (Ummel) Deiser.

He married Darla Ann Novotny on March 3, 1979. He was a longtime resident of Ellsworth where he worked primarily in manufacturing.

Survivors include a son, Benjamin "Butch" Deiser II., Ellsworth; a daughter, Mandy Deiser, Pryor, Okla,; two brothers, Raymond Deiser and wife, Debbie, Salina and Tim Deiser and wife, Ginny, Hutchinson; two sisters, Darlene Deiser and Susie Stone, both of Ellsworth; his mother, Ellsworth; his step-mom, Shirley Deiser; three step-brothers, Scott, Alan, and Darrell Ploutz; his grandchildren, Anthony, Ke’Andre, Gavin, Peyton, and Jaxon Miller, Dennis "Bubba" and Carter Deiser, Grace Betts, and Haley Pfiefer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 29, 2020 in Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Condolences can be sent to the family at parsonsfh.com