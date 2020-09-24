Ann Sarber

Ann "Annie" Sarber, age 80, died Sept. 22, 2020 at her home in Garden City, KS. She was born on Feb. 14, 1940 in Garden City, KS., the daughter of Robert A. and Jeanette (Hughes) Clark. Annie attended the University of New Mexico. She went on to become a flight attendant with Central Airlines. She was a receptionist for Dental Associates for many years before retiring.

She is survived by a daughter, Sarah Jones of Deerfield, KS; a son, Matthew Sarber of Mullinville, KS; two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Annie’s life will take place at the Community Congregational Church on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. with a light lunch following the service. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Lee Richardson Zoo, in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. 7th Street, Garden City, KS 67846.