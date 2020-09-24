Barbara Jean Ball

KISMET - Barbara Jean Ball, age 77, died Sept. 18, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1943 to Blackie and Virginia (Foglesong) Kent at Garden City, KS. On Aug. 17, 1959 she married Duane Ball at the Garden City, KS; he preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2020.

Barbara is survived by her two sons, Emery and wife Laura of Kismet, KS., and Earl and wife Denise of Plains, KS., along with nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Sandra Watt, brother, John Kent, and sister, Mary Taylor.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Kismet Cemetery, Kismet, KS. Friends may send condolences to the family through Barbara's tribute web page at www.millermortuary.net.