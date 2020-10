Leonard D. Zink, 82, Phillips County, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Stockton; inurnment in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery with military rites by Kansas Army National Guard Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8873.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Plumer Overlease Funeral Home, Stockton.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.