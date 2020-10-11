Norton- Floyd Thomas McKie, Jr., 81, passed away on October 9, 2020, at the Norton County Hospital in Norton, Kansas.

Floyd was born January 19, 1939, to Floyd McKie, Sr. and Beula Mae (Shinn) McKie. He married Barbara Broomfield February 15, 1958.

Survivors include: his wife, Barbara; four children, Sheree Milnes, Randall McKie, Jeffrey McKie and Angela Bott, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, one sister, Nelda Laskey and many nieces and nephews.

The family has requested that due to Covid-19 that masks be worn and social distancing be implemented.

FUNERAL SERVICE – October 15, 2020 – 1:30 p.m.

PLACE – Enfield Funeral Home – 215 W. Main – Norton

INTERMENT – Edmond Cemetery – Edmond, KS

VISITATION – Wed. Oct. 14, 2020 – 5-7 p.m. at the Enfield Funeral Home

CONDOLENCES – www.enfieldfh.com

ARRANGEMENTS BY – Enfield Funeral Home of Norton