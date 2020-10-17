Rose Marie (Beckman) Hartman, 81, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Long Term Care, Quinter from complications of COVID-19.

She was born Feb. 12, 1939, near Menlo to William and Anna (Robben) Beckman. She was a 1957 graduate of Menlo High School.

She married Doug Hartman on Sept. 24, 1966, in Seguin. He preceded her in death in 1983. She was employed at various office jobs throughout her working years, most recently at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa and Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Survivors include two sons Chris, Grainfield, and Greg, Del Norte, Colo.; a brother, Dennis, Colorado Springs; and two sisters, Anna Bell Ostmeyer, Hoxie and Bea Drive, Goodland.

At this time, only private family services will be taking place. Plans for future public services are pending, please check back for details.

Memorial are suggested to Masses or the American Lung Association in care of Schmitt Funeral Home, Quinter.