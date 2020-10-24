Augusta – Patric Duane Drew, 72, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Patric was born on Monday, January 5, 1948 in Oregon to Frank and Stella (Root) Drew. Patric had worked primarily as a Custodian for various school systems in both Oregon and Kansas. He loved watching western movies, baseball and football games on TV. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers and Giants fan. He also enjoyed tending to his yard and rose bushes.

Patric is survived by his sons Mike (Kerry) Ashenfelter of Augusta, Mark (Juli) Ashenfelter of El Dorado; grandchildren Christina, Justin, Megan, Brittany and Katie; great-grandchildren Drake and Kimber; and his sister Sally.

Patric is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers James, Rick and Tim and his sister Susan.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

