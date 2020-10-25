SCANDIA - John M. Nylund, 76, born Sept. 28, 1944, to John and Virginia (Marshall) Nylund, passed away on October 21, 2020.

John was a combat medic of B Company 4th Medical Battalion in the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, John finished college earning degrees in Botany and Agronomy, then returned home to work on the family farm.

John married Judith Ann Sothers on July 6, 1968.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Judy, son Jeremy Nylund (Emily) of Scandia, daughter Jennifer Nylund of Wichita, grandchildren Landry and Jennings Nylund, other family and many friends.

Funeral Services: Monday, October 26, 2:00 pm, United Methodist Church in Scandia.

Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home of Belleville has arrangements, www.tibbettsfischerfuneralhome.com