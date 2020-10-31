Charles "Chuck" Elmer Bowman, 73, of Augusta, KS, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Andover, KS. His celebration of life will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Hope Community Church, Andover, KS. Those attending are asked to wear a mask.

Chuck was born in Wilmington, NC on June 29, 1947, to the late Decima Lee (Rackley) Bowman and Charles Elmer Bowman, Sr. He graduated from high school in Easton, Illinois and received his master's degree from California Baptist University. Chuck served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and retired after 21 years. Chuck was a licensed marriage and family counseling therapist. He was an active community volunteer in numerous aspects and did pro-bono counseling services after his retirement.

On June 22, 1968 he married Vicki (Henley) Bowman in Monterey, California and she survives him.

He is also survived by: sons, Chris Bowman (Doris) of Seattle, WA; and Jeremy Bowman (Marcie) of Augusta; daughter, Jessica Woolsey Byers (Drew) of Wichita; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jones.

Memorial donations to Pregnancy and Family Resource Center, 510 State St. #1105, Augusta, KS 67010.