Quinter- Sylvia Carolee (Johnson) Thomas, 89, passed in Quinter, Kansas, on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She is survived by her three daughters Carolyn (Howard) Nelson; Bonnie Galloway; and Linda (Dean) Cranston; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mickey Leopold Funeral Home in Hoxie, Kansas. Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Sylvia Thomas Memorial Fund or the Dane G. Hanson Foundation and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. Words of comfort may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.