Thomas W. Woolwine

Thomas W. Woolwine, age 85, died on Oct. 23, 2020 at his home in Midwest City, OK. He was born on Feb. 25, 1935 at Dodge City the son of George Walter and Mary Hester (Knight) Woolwine. He married Iola Yvonne Adams on Nov. 1, 1954 at Dodge City, KS. He later married Katie King on June 7, 1997 at Midwest City, OK. She died on Aug. 7, 2019. Thomas graduated from Dodge City High School. He got his start in trucking with his father at Woolwine Transfer & Storage.

He is survived by his children, Therin D. (Diane) Woolwine of Garden City, KS, Tanya D. Woolwine of Garden City, KS, Trace D. (Susan) Woolwine of Holcomb, KS, and Trina D. Woolwine-DeMint of Lone Tree, CO; brother, Bobby D. (Gladys) Woolwine of Dodge City, KS, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers, George Woolwine and Charles Woolwine; sister, Mary Selma Woolwine and grandson, Ricci Bradshaw.

Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS, with Rev Jonathan Sanders officiating. Graveside Service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bucklin Cemetery in Bucklin, KS. Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes .com