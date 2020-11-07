Salina- Bob Sparks passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 91 years. He was born on a farm south of Oakley, Ks., to A E. (Lon) and Ursel Morehous Sparks. The family moved to another farm near Oakley for 6 years, prior to moving to WaKeeney. Bob attended school there.

In 1948 he married Isobel Richardson. To this union a daughter, Vicki Lou, was born. Bob was active in a saddle club, loved riding horses. He owned and operated a café in Hill City, Ks., prior to working in sales. In the late '60s he began buying and selling AKC puppies, which he did until 1992.

In 1977, he married Shirley Hutchison Drees, who helped in the puppy business. During the early years the couple began riding Honda GoldWing motorcycles. He served as the Chapter E Director of GWTA in Salina, moving on to Kansas State Director, Region E director, National Events Director, finally serving on the GWTA Board of Directors.

Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley, sister Betty Mai of Topeka, daughter Vicki Owens, of Kansas City, son Marc Drees (Lynne), Moyock, NC, Brad Drees (Connie), Wellsville, KS, Mitch Drees, Brookville, KS. Grandchildren Shannon, Robin, Katina, Andrea, Victor, Elizabeth, Justin, Emma, Erin Tate, Riley, Keenan., 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren.

Preceding Bob in death were parents, brothers Verlin, Gary, Virgil, sisters, Wyvohn, LaNeece, a granddaughter, Amy.

Services pending.