Stan Lee Domann passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2020 in his home in East Lansing, Michigan. Born November 17, 1954 in Emporia, Kansas to Donald E. Domann and Vivian Jean (Shorthill) Domann, he lived throughout Kansas while his dad was in public education: Osage City, Sedan, Goodland, Olathe, and El Dorado.

Stan graduated from El Dorado High School in 1973, receiving the Larry McSpadden Award for Outstanding Male Student. He was appointed to both the Air Force Academy and West Point, opting for the Air Force to play football until it was discovered he had a cracked navicular bone. He therefore ran track for Butler Community College, graduating in 1975. In 1977 he graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. He completed graduate course work in bio-medical engineering at Texas A&M. Stan began his 39 years of service to the Veterans Health Administration as an engineer for the VA in Topeka, KS. He advanced to assistant chief engineer at White River Junction, Vermont where he met and married his beloved wife of 40 years Debbie Martin. He became chief engineer for Marion, IL, Fort Wayne, IN, Las Animas, CO, Chicago, IL, White Castle, NY, Saginaw, MI, Wichita, KS, and Columbia, SC at which time he retired.

Stan loved to fish and hunt, especially when quail and pheasant were abundant close to El Dorado. He even fished the morning of his wedding, his family finding a sign on his apartment door saying "Gone Fishing". He was known for his laugh and love of jokes. In his retirement he volunteered with the Dr. Bill Earl Youth Fishing Program, helping young kids learn to fish. Stan enjoyed finding good deals at garage sales with his wife, getting excited about finding an old Swiss Army knife that had a history or a quality stapler "like they don’t make anymore". He enjoyed attending Michigan State University football and basketball games with his son and treasured spending time with his granddaughter.

Survivors are his wife Debbie and son Brent (Val) of Lansing, MI. and granddaughter Adeline. Surviving siblings are Steve (Sharon) Domann of Bartlesville, OK, Janice (Terry) Jones of El Dorado, KS and Susan Domann of Wichita. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Hayes.