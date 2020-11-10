Violet Peggy Roberts, 104, of Ottawa, Kansas, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Rock Creek of Ottawa, in Ottawa, Kansas.

A graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, Kansas. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

She was born Feb. 8, 1916, in Iowa, the daughter of Fred Cook and Cora (Wagner) Cook. She grew up in Iowa before moving to Ottawa, Kansas. As an adult, she moved to California and then resettled back in Ottawa.

Peggy was united in marriage to Edgar Roberts on June 6, 1934, in Lawrence, Kansas. He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Terry Roberts; three brothers, John Cook, Jim Cook and George Cook; and a sister, Verna Kahn.

She is survived by ex-daughter-in-law, Juanita Zeek, Ottawa, Kansas.

Peggy was a homemaker who loved gardening, especially flowers.