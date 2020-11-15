Lester Harold Smyth Jr.

ULYSSES - Lester Harold Smyth, Jr. (Smitty), age 90, of Ulysses, KS, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Western Prairie Senior Living Community in Ulysses, KS. He was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Lakin, Ks, the son of Lester Harold, Sr. and Pearl Leona (Walker) Smyth.

Lester served in the United States Navy as a Boatswain’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Chevalier (DDR-805). After his honorable discharge, he eventually became a manager and equipment operator for Smyth Oil & Gas.

Lester married Lyla Jeannine Arthur on June 20, 1954, in Ulysses, KS. She preceded him in death in 2002.

Lester is survived by two sons, Blaine Smyth and wife Denise of Grove, OK, Stan Smyth and wife Leona of Ulysses, KS; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, other family and friends.

Lester is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Netta Smyth; and brother, Victor Smyth.

Graveside service will be Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ulysses Cemetery in Ulysses, KS, with Reverend Kelly Gindlesberger officiating. Military rites by Dexter D. Harbour American Legion Post #79. The service may also be viewed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Live.

Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home, Ulysses, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to the Shelton Memorial Christian Church or Dexter D. Harbour American Legion Post #79 in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.