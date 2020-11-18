Hazel Maxine Bagley, 103, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Legacy Village in Castle Pines, CO. She was a homemaker for over 55 years and has lived in McPherson, KS, Lawrence, KS, Kansas City, KS, Louisville, KY, St. Louis, MO, New York, NY, Sun City, AZ, and Castle Pines, CO.

She was born October 25, 1917, in Missouri, the daughter of Fred J. and Lottie J. (Howe) Hein. In her early years, the family moved to McPherson, KS where she attended school, graduating from McPherson High School.

Hazel survived two pandemics in her lifetime, the Spanish Flu in 1918 and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In 1935, she was united in marriage to James A. Bagley of McPherson. He was an executive with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and his work took the family all over the United States. James preceded her in death on October 17, 1993.

Survivors include: a daughter, Beverly Jane Moore and husband, Thomas, of Ramsey, NJ; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Bagley of St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren, Eric Christian Engel, Wendy Bagley Lind, and Brook Bagley Richars; and three great-grandchildren; Erik Richars, Sara Richars, and Noah Lind.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, James A. Bagley, Jr., a grandson, Crosby Engel, Jr., and four sisters, Cleatice "Pat" Homsey, LeAnna Moeller-Little, Joan Kappel, and Jean Arnn. Two of her sisters lived to be 105 years of age.

A private graveside service will be held at McPherson Cemetery on Thursday, November 19, 2020, with Pastor Phillip Clay officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church, McPherson.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.