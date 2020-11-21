Betty Jo Chorn, 80, of Augusta, KS, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at home. Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Betty was born in El Dorado, KS on August 22, 1940, to the late Lena Mae (Gatewood) and James Monroe Hollis, Sr. On July 22, 1956 she married Robert "Bob" Chorn in Huntsville, AR. He was the only true love of her life - next to God.

Bob survives her along with their four wonderful children: son, Gary Chorn and wife Malynda of Carthage, MO; daughter, Kathlena Ruffino and husband Michael of Houston, TX; daughter, Betty Jean "Jeannie" Barnes and husband George of Augusta, KS; son, David Chorn and wife Michelle of Augusta, KS; 8 grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; sister, Kathy Werner and husband Carl of Casper, WY; many nephews, nieces, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; elder sister, Janice Smith; younger brother, Jim Hollis; 2 brother-in-laws; 2 sister-in-laws; a daughter-in-law; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; many other loved ones.