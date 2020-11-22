Gaylord- William C. Cady III "Trae", age 62, passed away November 17, 2020 at his home in Gaylord, KS. He was born December 2, 1957 in Smith Center, KS to William "Bill" C. and June Cecilia (Mayers) Cady.

There will be no visitation as cremation was chosen. The family will have a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be given to SunPorch of Smith Center, KS and can be sent in care of the mortuary. Arrangements are entrusted to Simmons-Rentschler mortuary, Smith Center, KS. To leave an online condolence visit www.simmons-rentschler.com