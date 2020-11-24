Gereda Monie Edwards, 96, of Benton, KS, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Whitewater, KS. Visitation 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS and graveside service 2:00 p.m. at Indianola Cemetery, Benton, KS both Friday, November 27, 2020.

Gereda was born in Bee Branch, AR on November 29, 1923, to the late Vergie (Younger) and Henry Sohn. She worked at Cessna for many years as well as Continental Fiberglass.

She is survived by: sons, Franklin Edwards (Mavis) of Augusta, KS, and Tracy Edwards (Julie Stephens) of Benton, KS; sister, Audrey Edwards of Greenbriar, AR; grandchildren, Echo Wentz (Steve), Erin Anderson (Rod), Errol Edwards, Robert Edwards (Lisa) Samantha Stephens, and Jessica Stephen; 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 4 sisters and a grandchild.

Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959