John G. Green, 94, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at McPherson Hospital. He was a farmer, a carpenter for Pyle Construction, and a machinist in the R & D department of CertainTeed.

He served in the United States Army during WWII from June 1945 to January 1947.

John was born November 20, 1926, in Buffalo, NY, the son of John C. and Jennie K. (Kugler) Green. He graduated from Fremont High School (Nebraska) and attended Los Angeles Pacific College (California).

On September 7, 1947, John was united in marriage to Dorothy E. Pearson in Los Angeles, CA. She preceded him in death on January 4, 1990. He married Ruth (Fairbairn) Elliott on June 17, 1990. She died August 21, 2009.

He was a member of McPherson Free Methodist Church and the American Legion Post #24.

Survivors include: three children, Larry (Dana) Green of Emporia, KS, Cindy (Rick) Ostrander of Lawrence, KS, and Rodney (Joan) Green of McPherson, KS; brother, Bob Green of McPherson, KS; sister, Faith (Dean) Smidderks of McPherson, KS; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, brothers, Carroll Green and Clark Green, and sister, Hope Smith.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at McPherson Free Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at McPherson Cemetery. Masks are encouraged. A link to view a livestream of the service will be available closer to service time.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson Free Methodist Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.