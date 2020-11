Ruth Elizabeth Brewer, 91, of Augusta, KS, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 and service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Sunset Lawns Cemetery, El Dorado, KS.

Ruth was born in Reece, KS on December 5, 1928, to the late Dora L. (Ades) and Carl Seymour.

She worked at Dairy Queen for many years, and was a homemaker.

She is survived by: son, Harold Brewer, Jr. and wife Phyllis; sister, Ruby Flinn of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Craig Brewer and wife Tiffiny and Amanda Johnson and husband Darren; great grandchildren, Rayann and Brenden Brewer.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Roberta Kiser, and Fay Wilson; brothers, Russ and Bill Seymour; and great granddaughter, Khloe Deanne Johnson.

Memorial donations to Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy 130 N. Topeka Wichita, KS 67202 or American Cancer Society P. O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.