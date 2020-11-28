Rev. Garner J. Berg, 92, Hays, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born July 15, 1928, to Joseph R. and Helen F. (Garner) Berg.

He married Harriet F. Rossow on July 27, 1946, in McPherson and they celebrated 62 years of marriage before she preceded him in death Nov. 25, 2008. He later married Nancy (Wheatcroft) Stanka. He was a United Methodist minister, serving for 39 years in United Methodist churches in Kansas and Texas, retiring in 1995. In Salina, he served at the Church of the Cross.

He enjoyed traveling and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Hays; two sons, Barry Berg, Indiana and Jon Berg, Kansas; and a daughter, Brenda-Berg Morrow, New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, Hays; burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in McPherson City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com