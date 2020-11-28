Robert Dean Dix, 91, Stockton, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Solomon Valley Manor.

He was born Aug, 27, 1929, in Rooks County to Frank and Bessie (Fitch) Dix. He was a 1948 graduate of Woodston High School.

He married Maxine Dibble on January 17, 1951, in Kensington. She preceded him in death. He farmed and ranched his entire life.

Survivors include four sons, Darwin Dix and Jeff Dix, both of Stockton, Mark Dix, Woodston and Johnny Dix, Weatherford, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday in Ash Rock Cemetery, Woodston.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Stockton.

Memorials are suggested to Stockton FFA or Main Street Christian Church in care of the funeral home.

