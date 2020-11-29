Bonnie Rose Koons, 92, of Lindsborg, KS, passed away at 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, November 24th, while in the company of family members, at Bethany Home.

Bonnie was born in Goltry, Oklahoma on February 17, 1928, a daughter of Carrie (Johnson) and George William Koons.

Bonnie attended Goltry elementary schools and Goltry High School, Goltry, Oklahoma.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church Lindsborg, Kansas where she was a Sunday School teacher.

Bonnie was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner she also worked on the farm and as a laundry manager for Bethany Home, Lindsborg, Kansas.

Bonnie was a member of Westside Club of Lindsborg, Kansas. Bonnie enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking and baking, taking care of her yard and flowers. She was known for her Swedish Tea Rings and Buns.

Bonnie Rose Koons was united in marriage to Dyrl Theon Koons on April 26, 1951 at Goltry, Oklahoma. This union was blessed with the birth of three children, Dyrl II, Delwin, and Darla. Dyrl died on March 6, 2014.

She is survived by her children, Dyrl T. Koons II and wife Paula, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Delwin T. Koons and wife Wendy, of Lindsborg, Kansas, and Darla T. Schriner and husband Rick, of Lindsborg, Kansas; her six grandchildren, Brett Koons and wife Angela, Amber Gonzalez and husband Tony, Eryn Koons, Megan Scott and husband James, Ashley Brown and Derrick Schriner; her five great-grandchildren, Cameron Koons, Raef Koons, Charlotte Koons, Lily Brown, and Anthony Gonzalez; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Carrie Koons; her sister, Elsie Harmon; her brothers, Elgin Koons and Leon Koons; and her husband Dyrl Koons I.

Graveside service will be held at the Roselawn Park Cemetery, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Phillip Hett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Home, Lindsborg, Kansas in memory of Bonnie and they can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.