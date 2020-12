Frances Lucille Hastings, 70, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.

Family will meet with friends 4-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. Inurnment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Rockland, Massachusetts will be later. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Frances’ Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.