Robert "Bob" Charles Morris, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

A private service will be for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Midland Care Connection. Cards can be sent to Davidson Funeral Home in Topeka, Kansas.

He was born Dec. 10, 1951, to Wanda Sweet Martin and Leo Morris in Garnett, Kansas. Bob was raised by his mother and his stepfather, Ray Martin, in Osawatomie, Kansas.

Bob was united in marriage to Carol Elaine Allen on July 17, 1981. Together they raised four children in Ottawa, Kansas.

He worked in construction for many years and was the proud owner of B&E Tobacco for over f14 years with his wife Elaine. Once retired, Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and sharing his favorite snack, Tootsie Rolls, with them.

Bob loved going to rock concerts from a young age into adulthood. He would sing along in the car to any song he knew and sometimes make up his own lyrics. He enjoyed driving his truck and when he had one, riding his Harley and taking the boys for rides. Before returning to Kansas, Bob and Robby spent time in Pueblo, Colorado, enjoying the mountains.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Wanda and Ray Martin; and his father, Leo Morris.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and children, Carol Ann, Amy, Robby and Levi; five grandchildren, McKenzie, Benton, Ryan, Anna and Emma.