Dale Alan Koster

Dale Alan Koster, 69, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born October 26, 1951 in Garden City, the son of August and Leota (Van Campen) Koster.

A lifetime resident of Garden City, Dale attended Garden City schools and graduated from Garden City High School in 1969. He also attended Garden City Community College. He then served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War from April 24, 1970 to April 23, 1973. On August 14, 1971, he married Charla Foulks-Douglass in Garden City. Dale worked as a longtime farmer. He later became a night watchman at Brookover Feed Yard. His hobbies include traveling to the Rocky Mountains, yardwork, OU Football, his work, and he loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s extracurricular activities.

Survivors include his fiancé Anita Whitson; two children Matthew & wife Sabrina Koster of Holcomb, Kansas and Karie & husband Todd Roth of Holcomb, Kansas; four siblings Patricia Bridges of Garden City, Duane & wife Kathy Koster of Garden City, Neil & wife Donna Koster of Kearney, Nebraska, and Marcia Carter of Benton, Kansas; and six grandchildren Joshua Davis, Mackenzie Roth, Megan Roth, Kale Koster, Karsyn Koster, & Kambry Koster. Dale is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers-in-law Robert Carter and William "Bill" Bridges.

A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City with Pastor Scott Rosen officiating. Services may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family burial will take place at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.