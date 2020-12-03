Dr. Marvin James Farr

Scott City, KS- Dr. Marvin James Farr, age 81, died Dec. 1, 2020, in isolation at Park Lane Nursing Home. Marvin was born May 23, 1939 to Jim and Dorothy Farr of Modoc, KS. He was a farmer and a veterinarian. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1968.

He is survived by his children, Courtney Farr and Tamra Wilkens of Eudora, KS.; Tesa Fansler of Sanford, FL.; and Scott and Tracy Burling of Scott, LA.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his wife Lottie Farr; son Justin Farr; brothers Everett Farr and Howard Farr; and parents

Memorial donations may be made to the Scott County Hospital Foundation in Care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes or at https://www.scotthospital.net/getpage.php?name=Foundation A memorial will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.