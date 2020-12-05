Atlanta, KS - Price, Bonnie 88, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born May 20, 1932 to Lonnie and Ida Brown in Wichita, KS.

Bonnie loved baking, flower gardening, fishing, and spending time with her family. Christmas time was a special time of the year, when she would make her brandy cakes, chex mix and an assortment of cookies.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Price, Jr.; daughter, Deena Glaves; grandson, Joseph Michael Price; granddaughter, Samantha Ann Price; and parents.

Bonnie is survived by her sons, Mike (Nyija) Price, Pat (Kate) Price; grandchildren, Shawn (Amber) Glaves, Andi (Justin) Tatom, Seth (Callie) Glaves, Harley Glaves, Greg Price, Bridget Schamahorn; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Starla, Micah, Hunter, Berkley, Griffin, Annabriella, Adelaide, Mollie, Holden, Lucy, Lane, Jansyn; great-great-grandchild, Amelia.

Visitation: Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Douglass Cemetery 1400 East 8th Street Douglass, Kansas 67039.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Serenity Home Health Care, 3221 N Toben St #100, Wichita, KS 67226. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com