Clara N. Bogner

Clara N. Bogner, 99, Leavenworth, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Twin Oaks Health and Rehab.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., with the rosary prayed at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Casimir Church. A private family burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Published on December 14, 2020