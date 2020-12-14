Connie Michelle Knapp

Connie Michelle Knapp, 66, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Pittsburg, Kansas.

She was born Sept. 2, 1954 to the late parents of Wayne and Anabel Knapp.

She is survived by her sister, Debbie Tindle and her two brothers, Estal Knapp and Kirk Knapp.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Chapel, 531 Shawnee St, Leavenworth, Kansas followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Connie’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.

