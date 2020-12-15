Clara Nell ‘Lolly’ Bogner

Clara Nell “Lolly” Bogner, 99, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away peacefully Dec.10, 2020, at Twin Oaks Health & Rehab. She was born Sept. 4, 1921, in Leavenworth, the first of six children to Anton Adam and Philomena (Szczygiel) Bielecki. She attended St. Casimir Grade School, Leavenworth High School, graduating in 1939. She attended Kansas City Business College and then accepted a job at Kelly Insurance Agency in Leavenworth.

Clara married James “Jim” F. Bogner Sr. on June 23, 1947, in Leavenworth, celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary before his death in August 2013.

Jim and Clara owned and operated the Town Bakery, formerly the Bielecki Bakery, which was owned and operated by her parents at 700 Cherokee St. in Leavenworth for over 28 years until their retirement.

In her retirement, Clara enjoyed crafting, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and tending to her flower gardens. She was especially talented in decorating the most beautiful wedding and specialty cakes, was an excellent seamstress having a keen eye for detail and sang in her church choir well into her 90s. She loved her local sports, especially the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs and KU Jayhawks basketball. Viewing Hallmark Channel movies became her favorite pastime. She also enjoyed traveling with Jim and their children. A special trip included a trip to Rome, Italy, in celebration of Clara and Jim’s 50th wedding anniversary.

Clara is survived by her four children, James Jr. (Terry), Omaha, Nebraska, Jacqueline Bogner, Lawrence, Kansas, Michael (Cheryl), Leavenworth, and Marian (Tony) Cantu, Kansas City, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Adam, Rachel, Erinn, Ryan and Megan; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ann Burchett, Overland Park, Kansas, Elizabeth Hughes, Warner Robins, Georgia, and Barbara (Ralph) Richardson, Shawnee, Kansas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Sachs, St. Augustine, Florida, and a brother, Anthony (Tony) Bielecki, Leavenworth, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. with the rosary prayed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Casimir Church with Fr. Marianand Mendem as celebrant. A private family burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be directed to Sacred Heart-St. Casimir Church. Condolences may be expressed, or memories shared, at www.leintzfh.com

Published on December 15, 2020