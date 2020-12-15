Francis ‘Frank’ Johannes

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, this world saw the tragic loss of a life barely yet begun. Francis “Frank” Johannes, son of Maggie Donelan Johannes and Matthew “Matt” Johannes, died, leaving this world just a month after he’d entered it.

The family resides in Freeport, Maine, but many who read this will know Matt (and/or his family), as he was born and raised in Leavenworth.

Francis Walter Johannes was born on Nov. 5, 2020. He was named for his great-grandfathers, Francis XJ Donelan and Walter Edward Ringel.

Frank was a perfect, beautiful baby, possessing a calm, happy demeanor, and was known to be a “cuddly snug.” His life and time here were brief but beautiful. His was a life filled with joy, and he knew love. He possessed limitless potential and a bright future of possibility and promise.

He was profoundly loved by his wonderful parents, Maggie and Matt, and of course, he was cherished by his very proud older sister, Evelyn.

Frank is survived by a large, close-knit family, who in his short time as one of theirs already adored him. These include his grandparents, Barb and Chris Settele and John and Linda Donelan, who are joined in their immeasurable adoration and grief by a veritable parade of aunts and uncles: Buffy Johannes, Brandon Johannes (Meredith), Aaron Johannes (Danielle), Emily Donelan Rose (Zak), Kate Donelan Habib (Fadi), Lizzie Donelan (Alex), and Maura Donelan O’Donnell (Billy), and finally, a crew of cousins: Kenzie, Jace, Raelyn, Max, Sloane, Olivia, and Sean.

Frank suffered from a previously undetected heart condition. Our hearts break to know, in the end, we lost him to a broken heart.

We are so very grateful to have had him here with us on Earth for even a brief time. The loss of this beautiful child will be sorely felt by us all in the years and decades to come, but we, together, take some modicum of solace in the knowledge Frank will forever be a part of our family.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to make donations in his memory to an organization or charity of your choice, should that be your wish.

Condolences may be offered online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/yarmouth-me/francis-johannes-9941106

Published on December 15, 2020