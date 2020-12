Mary Lietzen

Mary Lietzen, 90, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Davis Funeral Chapel from noon to 2 p.m. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Davis Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Mary’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Published on December 15, 2020